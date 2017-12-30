Dodgers Kiké Hernandez Will Ride on Rose Parade Float With His Father

For the first time in his life, Enrique Hernandez won’t be home for the new year.
As 2018 dawns across Puerto Rico, Hernandez will be riding on a float in the Rose Parade. He will be cheered by hundreds of thousands crowded along the streets of Pasadena. He will be seen by scores of millions watching on television, all around the world.
It’s a terrific story: unheralded backup player hits three home runs in the game that clinches the Dodgers’ first World Series appearance in 29 years, gets rewarded with a coveted spot in the iconic Southern California parade.
That’s not the story, actually. The real story is even better.
New year – new love. Jessica Holmes has a crush and @kikehndez The Dodger great Kike Hernandez is on the business ends of Cupid’s arrow. We were all super impressed with the ballplayer – his great love for his family, his strong support of his native Puerto Rico, and the fact that when we hugged goodbye you could feel muscles in his back that most of us simply do not have. Great guy. Watch Kike on the “City Of Hope” float on Monday’s Rose Parade.