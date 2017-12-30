Dodgers Kiké Hernandez Will Ride on Rose Parade Float With His Father

For the first time in his life, Enrique Hernandez won’t be home for the new year.

As 2018 dawns across Puerto Rico, Hernandez will be riding on a float in the Rose Parade. He will be cheered by hundreds of thousands crowded along the streets of Pasadena. He will be seen by scores of millions watching on television, all around the world.

It’s a terrific story: unheralded backup player hits three home runs in the game that clinches the Dodgers’ first World Series appearance in 29 years, gets rewarded with a coveted spot in the iconic Southern California parade.

That’s not the story, actually. The real story is even better.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.