A grooming business in Koreatown mistakenly gave a Shih Tzu away to someone pretending to be the dog owner’s nephew. Laura Taylor, who's seeking the public’s help in finding her 11-year-old pet, can be reached at 310-433-4242 or 310-844-4854.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 30, 2017.