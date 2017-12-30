LAPD Officer Shot in Ambush Attack Near Downtown L.A. in ‘Good Spirits,’ Chief Beck Says

A Los Angeles Police officer who was shot in a suspected ambush attack near downtown Friday was described as being in “remarkably good spirits” by Chief Charlie Beck Saturday morning.

The officer, who has not been identified, was shot in the left thigh and is in stable condition.

She was close to the end of her probationary period after graduating from the academy when she was shot, officials said.

The incident occurred about 9:50 a.m. in the Westlake district on Hartford Avenue south of Seventh Street.

Officers responded to the area for an unrelated investigation when someone fired multiple rounds from a distance at a group of officers, Beck tweeted.

He called the incident an “unprovoked and cowardly attack.”

A man was taken into custody and police were searching the area for other possible suspects Friday night, the Los Angeles Times reported.

But Lt. McNeill Gardner told KTLA Saturday morning that there does not appear to be any further risk to the community. He added that the shooting remains under investigation.

Beck said he got a call “no chief wants to get” after the shooting.

“The dangers of this profession should never be lost on any of us,” Beck tweeted. “Please keep both her and her family in your prayers as she recovers.”

Gardner also said residents can expect to see the officer back on the streets after she recovers.

“It’s amazing the resilience and positive attitude she has regarding the serious injury she sustained,” Gardner said of the officer.

34.058043 -118.273127