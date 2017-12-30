Los Angeles Man Arrested After Prank Call Leads to Fatal Police Shooting in Kansas

A Los Angeles man was arrested after he allegedly pranked-called police in Kansas, leading officers to fatally shoot another man.

Wichita Police Department Deputy Chief Troy Livingston called the swatting incident “tragic and senseless.”

Police responded to a house in Wichita on Thursday where a caller had indicated he had fatally shot his father and he had his mother and brother hostage.

The caller indicated that he wanted to kill himself, had poured gasoline all over the house and was going to set the house on fire, audio released by the Wichita Police Department showed.

Police responded and surrounded the house given by the caller. A 28-year-old man came out and heeded officers orders by putting his arms over his head, but at one point, police said he reached for his waistline. Officials released a short body camera video of the incident on Friday.

An officer believed the man pulled a weapon and shot the man once. Police went into the house and found four people inside, but no hostages and no body, Livingston said at a news conference Friday.

The man, identified by family members as Andrew Thomas Finch, died at a hospital a short time later.

“The irresponsible actions of a prankster put people’s lives at risk,” Livingston said. “The incident is a nightmare for everyone involved, including the family and our police department. Due to the actions of a prankster, we have an innocent victim. If the false police call had not been made, we would not have been there.”

LAPD officials confirmed to KTLA that Tyler Barriss, 25, of Los Angeles, was responsible for making the swatting call.

He was arrested in South Los Angeles on suspicion of a fugitive warrant, Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez said.

No officers were injured during the incident. The officer who shot his weapon was put on administrative leave and was described as being on the force for more than seven years.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.