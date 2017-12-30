Police ID Gunman, Victims in Long Beach Law Office Shooting: Report

Authorities have named the gunman who fatally shot a colleague and injured another in a Long Beach law office on Friday, according to the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

Long Beach police said 58-year-old John Alexander Mendoza, of Redondo Beach, shot and killed 75-year-old Major A. Langer and wounded 64-year-old Ronald Beck before killing himself, the Press-Telegram reported on Saturday.

Their associates said the three men worked at the Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison law firm at 300 E. San Antonio Drive, according to the Press-Telegram.

Sources said Mendoza had been terminated earlier and that he opened fire during a holiday party, the paper reported. Langer started the firm and Beck ran daily operations, according to the Press-Telegram.

In a news conference on Friday, Long Beach Police Sgt. Brad Johnson said the gunfire was reported on the 300 block of East San Antonio Drive around 2:25 p.m.

The officer said that while police discovered the gunman and one victim dead upon arrival, another man who was shot managed to drive himself to the hospital and was expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

Officials have not confirmed further details about the case.