Rose Parade Preparations Underway Before Hundreds of Thousands Gather in Old Town Pasadena

Posted 9:35 PM, December 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46PM, December 30, 2017

With less than 48 hours until the Rose Parade, preparations to host hundreds of thousands of people were in progress in Old Town Pasadena. Dave Mecham reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 30, 2017.

Related stories