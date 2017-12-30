With less than 48 hours until the Rose Parade, preparations to host hundreds of thousands of people were in progress in Old Town Pasadena. Dave Mecham reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 30, 2017.
Rose Parade Preparations Underway Before Hundreds of Thousands Gather in Old Town Pasadena
-
Dodgers Kiké Hernandez Will Ride on Rose Parade Float With His Father
-
Preparing to Attend the 2018 Rose Parade? Here’s What You Need to Know
-
Pasadena Officials Offer Guidance to Stay Safe as Police Prepare for 2018 Rose Parade
-
2018 Rose Parade Do’s and Don’ts
-
Volunteers Put Finishing Touches on Rose Parade Floats
-
-
100th Rose Queen Named at Coronation in Advance of 2018 Rose Parade
-
Rose Parade Preview #9 – Fiesta Parade Floats
-
Volunteers Work Late Into the Night to Finish Rose Parade Floats
-
Actor Gary Sinise Named Grand Marshal of 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade
-
Float Decorating Continues in Irwindale Ahead of Jan. 1 Rose Parade
-
-
Rose Parade Volunteers Mark First Official Day of Float Decoration
-
Rose Parade Will Have Tighter Security Ahead of New Year’s Day Festivities
-
Rose Parade Preview #5- Phoenix Decorating