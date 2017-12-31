× 2 Rival Crips Gangs Make Peace on the Softball Field During Torrance Game

No one remembers exactly why the Ten Year War started.

Was it a fight at a Tupac Shakur concert? A dispute over a woman? After the first killing in the late 1990s, the cycle of revenge began.

In 2006, there was a truce. Now, on a cool Saturday in October, the two Crips gangs, once mortal enemies, were again battling for supremacy — not on the streets of Los Angeles, but in a softball league like no other.

The league’s eight teams wear uniforms that are predominantly Crips blue — never red. Jerseys are emblazoned with street names, some amusing — Shortsac, Casanova — and others, like Kill Kill, more ominous.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.