For Campers Along Rose Parade Route, Chilly Night on Sidewalk Is Worth It

For those spending the last night of 2017 camping on the sidewalks along Pasadena’s famed Colorado Boulevard, a chilly night under the stars is well worth it to see the Rose Parade up-close and personal.

By midday Sunday, scores of campers had already staked their spots, covering the sidewalks in a patchwork of colorful chalk markings — big, hand-drawn squares marking places for families, groups of buddies, Boy Scout troops.

As classic cars cruised by, a woman hung a small gold-lettered banner reading “Happy New Year” to a tree. Campers bustled about, setting up chairs and cots, propane tanks and barbecue grills. Young men played Monopoly and Settlers of Catan from their lawn chairs, and two women swung from hammocks.

The Goodyear blimp hovered overhead. A car covered in University of Georgia flags drove slowly down Historic Route 66, and fans in town for Monday’s Rose Bowl game between Georgia and the University of Oklahoma sported their team’s colors all along the route.

