Individual Killed During Gunfire With Officers in Winnetka Area: LAPD

An individual who fired at officers in the Winnetka area died on the scene, police said Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported responding to a family dispute at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Oakdale Avenue.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department’s Twitter account warned people to stay away from the area.

When police arrived, a person came out and opened fire, Sgt. Frank Preciado told KTLA. He said four officers fired back, and the individual was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon believed to be a revolver was recovered, Preciado said.

According to a tweet from LAPD, one officer was taken to a hospital for a none life-threatening injury. The tweet noted that it was not a gunshot wound.

Preciado could not confirm whether the officers were wearing body cameras.

No further information was immediately available.