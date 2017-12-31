Individual Killed During Gunfire With Officers in Winnetka Area: LAPD

An individual who fired at officers in the Winnetka area died on the scene, police said Sunday.

Police respond to an incident in the Winnetka area on Dec. 30, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department reported responding to a family dispute at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Oakdale Avenue.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department’s Twitter account warned people to stay away from the area.

When police arrived, a person came out and opened fire, Sgt. Frank Preciado told KTLA. He said four officers fired back, and the individual was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon believed to be a revolver was recovered, Preciado said.

According to a tweet from LAPD, one officer was taken to a hospital for a none life-threatening injury. The tweet noted that it was not a gunshot wound.

Preciado could not confirm whether the officers were wearing body cameras.

No further information was immediately available.

