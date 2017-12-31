Man Shot by LAPD Officer in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was shot in Koreatown by a Los Angeles Police Department officer in Koreatown early Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:10 a.m. near along Western Avenue between 8th and 9th streets, LAPD Sgt. Frank Preciado told KTLA.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a man armed with a handgun and making a disturbance.

Officers spotted the man, who was armed with what appeared to be a gun and a female officer fired at the man, Preciado said. He did not elaborate on what led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital with an injury to his lower body and is recovering.

No officers were injured during the shooting, Preciado said.

Detectives remained at the scene in the 6 a.m. hour combing for evidence.

Preciado said further investigation will determine whether or not the gun was real or a replica.