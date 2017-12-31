Mayor Garcetti Shares Photo of LAPD Officer Injured in Ambush Shooting Near Downtown L.A.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday shared a photo of himself with a LAPD officer who was injured in a shooting near downtown Friday night.

The photo shows the mayor holding Officer Joy Wong’s hand as she lays in a hospital bed.

Garrcetti wrote in his post that Wong is expected to make a full recovery and “says she can’t wait to get back on her feet.”

Wong was injured Friday while she and her partner were responding to a call in the Westlake District on Harford Avenue south of Seventh Street.

Someone fired multiple rounds from a distance at the officers and Wong was struck in the leg.

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody after the shooting.

Wong was described as being close to the end of her probationary period after graduating from the Los Angeles Police academy.

In his post, Garcetti said Wong was born in Korea and educated in the U.S. before graduating from the academy in April.

“Thank you to her (LAPD Rampart division) and academy class brothers and sisters for all the support you’ve given Joy over the last two days,” Garcetti wrote, also thanking hospital staff who have taken care of the officer.