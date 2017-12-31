‘Multiple Deputies’ Injured in Shooting South of Denver

Multiple deputies were injured Sunday after shots were fired following a domestic disturbance call in a Denver suburb, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the area were ordered to shelter in place.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the deputies, the sheriff’s office tweeted, saying “the scene remains active.”

The incident occurred at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, about 20 miles south of Denver.

“Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls,” the office tweeted.

The sheriff’s office later tweeted that deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance when shots were fired and the deputies were injured.

