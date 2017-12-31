Police Arrest 2 Men After Fatal Stabbing of 21-Year-Old Marine in San Diego

Two men have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old U.S. Marine in downtown San Diego, police announced Sunday.

Authorities arrested Jose Oscar Esqueda, 30, and Jeff Shai Holliday, 24, on Saturday night, according to a statement from the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators said the men were involved in the stabbing death of Ryan Evan Harris, a Northern California native and a U.S. Marine stationed in Camp Pendleton.

Police reported receiving a call Friday at 1:33 a.m. about a fight and “a person down” in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. A responding officer found Harris on the sidewalk stabbed in the upper torso, the department said.

Although the officer and a number of bystanders administered first aid measures until paramedics arrived, Harris did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

While responding to the incident, officials said they were notified of another victim about half a mile away. Officers reported finding a second male stabbing victim, whom they later connected to the earlier scene. The man — whose name has not been released — sustained serious but not life-threatening wounds, according to police.

Esqueda was booked into jail for murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, police said, while Holliday was booked for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery and probation violation.

Both men were from San Diego, according to authorities.

Police were asking the “good Samaritans” who helped administer first aid on Harris to come forward, as well as anyone with information about the case. Investigators can be reached at 619-531-2293 or 888-580-8477.