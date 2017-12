Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Preparations were underway for the Rose Parade in Pasadena Sunday. Simone Boyce gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Donate Life float to be featured during the Tournament of Roses on New Year's Day. She reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 31, 2017.

This is the America I know. Paul Owen’s daughter Melissa died three years ago on Christmas Eve. Melissa was an organ donor. Janie Harshaw’s (left) daughter Yolanda received Melissa’s heart. The families are friends now and celebrate Christmas together. #DonateLife #RoseParade pic.twitter.com/L2afPovveO — Simone Boyce (@SimoneBoyce) December 31, 2017