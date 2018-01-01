Watch Replay: The 129th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Border Patrol Agent Patrolling on ATV Struck by Grapefruit-Sized Rock in Otay Mesa

Posted 11:12 AM, January 1, 2018, by
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle cruises a road between two fences, on April 4, 2013, along the U.S.-Mexico border between the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro port of entries near San Diego. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle cruises a road between two fences, on April 4, 2013, along the U.S.-Mexico border between the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro port of entries near San Diego. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was hospitalized after being struck with a rock while patrolling the border on his all-terrain vehicle Saturday night, a federal official said.

The agent was traveling about 20 mph in southwest Otay Mesa when the grapefruit-size rock struck him in the chest and he crashed, supervisory Border Patrol Agent Michael Scappechio said.

The injured agent pushed the vehicle off and called for help. When other agents arrived, they spotted a group of people south of the border fence who they suspected were trying to enter the country illegally, Scappechio said.

The agents used tear gas to disperse the group and informed authorities in Mexico, who assisted in the process.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories