Border Patrol Agent Patrolling on ATV Struck by Grapefruit-Sized Rock in Otay Mesa

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was hospitalized after being struck with a rock while patrolling the border on his all-terrain vehicle Saturday night, a federal official said.

The agent was traveling about 20 mph in southwest Otay Mesa when the grapefruit-size rock struck him in the chest and he crashed, supervisory Border Patrol Agent Michael Scappechio said.

The injured agent pushed the vehicle off and called for help. When other agents arrived, they spotted a group of people south of the border fence who they suspected were trying to enter the country illegally, Scappechio said.

The agents used tear gas to disperse the group and informed authorities in Mexico, who assisted in the process.

