Fontana Gunman ID’d in Suspected Murder-Suicide Over Relationship With Woman

A gunman involved in a suspected murder-suicide at a Fontana warehouse last week was identified by police Monday.

Investigators believe 30-year-old Joey Lyles of Rialto came to the warehouse in the 11200 block of Poplar Avenue on Dec. 29 to confront a woman he had a previous dating relationship with about her seeing another man.

The unidentified woman was with 39-year-old Joshua Powers in an unused parking lot at the logistics company when they were approached by Lyles, the Fontana Police Department stated in a news release.

After confronting the woman, Lyles got into an argument with Powers and fatally shot him before turning the gun on himself, the Police Department stated.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

It was unclear which of the three, if any, worked at the logistics company.

34.092233 -117.435048