Kern County Twins Born in Different Years as First Babies of 2018 Arrive

A set of twins in Kern County not only won’t share the same birthday, but they do not even share the same birth year after being born minutes apart on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The set of twins were born in Delano, at Delano Regional Medical Center, one at the end of 2017 and one at the start of 2018, according to Bakersfield television station KERO.

The first twin, a boy, was born at 11:58 p.m. Sunday; he weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces, and was 18 inches, hospital officials told the station. The second twin, a girl, was born 12:16 a.m. Monday, weighing in at 4 pounds 10 ounces, and about 16 inches.

Doctors said the girl was slightly breached, so she had to be delivered via caesarean section. She is believed to be the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

The parents say the babies were about a month early.