Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 76-Year-Old Woman Found Unresponsive in Santa Ana Parking Lot

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a 76-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a Santa Ana parking lot before dawn New Year’s Day, police said.

Officers were called to the lot at 1605 W. First St. at 4:14 a.m. Monday by someone who reported hearing calls for help, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

When police arrived, they found 76-year-old Betty Jane Willis lying on the ground. Firefighters who arrived tried to render aid, but Willis was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

Rosendo Xo Pec, 22, who was allegedly trying to flee when officers first arrived, was detained. He was later booked on suspicion of homicide; his booking photo showed he had a bloodied forehead.

No details about what led to the killing were released, and it wasn’t clear how the victim was killed.

The address provided by police was for a fabric store, La Amiga Fabrics, that is part of a small strip mall. A U.S. post office location is across the street.