Rose Bowl: In History-Making Game, Georgia Defeats Oklahoma in Double OT

In 103 Rose Bowls before Monday, only two teams had rallied to win after being down double digits at halftime. Georgia, with a freshman quarterback trading passes with a Heisman Trophy-winning fifth-year senior, didn’t seem built to become the third.

So much for history and reputations.

In the first overtime game in Rose Bowl history, No. 3 Georgia advanced to the Jan. 8 national championship game against No. 4 Alabama in Atlanta by rallying for a 54-48 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma in front of 92,844.

On the final play — a run off, if you will — back Sony Michel took a direct snap, headed to his left, broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage and sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown that gave Georgia (13-1) the double-overtime win and pushed the Bulldogs into their first national title game.

