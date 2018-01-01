Santa Ana Pot Shops Are Closest Option for L.A. Marijuana Buyers on New Year’s Day

Looking to buy cannabis on New Year’s Day without a medical marijuana card? Head to Santa Ana.

Seven cannabis dispensaries there will be able to start selling pot to California adults Monday morning — and they’ll be the only such shops open for business in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Permits for those shops were issued over the weekend as state and local officials, and cannabis business owners, sprint toward the opening of California’s legal cannabis market.

As of Friday afternoon, the state had issued 47 permits for recreational marijuana retailers, and two shops in West Hollywood were the only ones in Greater Los Angeles. Those shops, plus a third West Hollywood dispensary licensed over the weekend, won’t open until Tuesday.

Adult-use (recreational) pot shops will be open for business in Santa Ana tomorrow — and they'll be the only ones open in the L.A./OC area. Three shops in WeHo open the next day. https://t.co/3eLO8CENMe — James Rufus Koren (@jrkoren) December 31, 2017