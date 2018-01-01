Sugar Bowl: Alabama Beats Clemson in Rematch of 2017 Championship Game

There weren’t a whole lot of fireworks at the Sugar Bowl on Monday night. Not many long runs or deep passes.

If Alabama meant to return to the College Football Playoff championship game for a third-consecutive season, the Crimson Tide needed to get there the hard way, with grit and defense.

Lots of defense.

Swarming to the ball, forcing turnovers and otherwise making life miserable for top-ranked Clemson, they dominated this much-awaited CFP semifinal, 24-6, to advance to the title game against Georgia next week.

