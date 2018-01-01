‘The Last Words She Said Were Her Vows’: Connecticut Woman With Cancer Marries 18 Hours Before Death

A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient in Connecticut marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later, just days before Christmas.

“Nobody thought she would’ve made it that far. She proved them all wrong and that’s what that photo says to me,” David Mosher, the husband of Heather Mosher, told television station WFSB in Hartford.

David and Heather’s love story started in May 2015 when they met at swing dance class.

“We were just kind of inseparable after that,” David said.

On December 23, 2016, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She didn’t know I was going to propose that night, but I said to myself, she needs to know she’s not going to go down this road alone,” David said.

Later that December night, David went through with the proposal.

“A pair of draft horses, a carriage, and I arranged it all for that night. We went out on the carriage ride and I proposed to her under a street light,” he recalled.

Five days later, the diagnosis was triple negative, one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer.

“We would go to Dana Farber weekly, we were going to natural doctors. Our life became consumed with cancer,” David said.

In September 2017, they learned the cancer spread.

“We found out it was in her brain and a couple months later, she was on life support with a breathing tube,” David said.

Many people thought Heather wouldn’t make it to October, but that’s when the fighting spirit David fell in love with took center stage.

“She was tough. Anyone else would have given up a long time ago. The doctors even said we don’t know how she’s still here,” David said.

Heather longed to live to see her wedding day, which was set for Dec. 30. Doctors spoke privately with David last week about the date of the wedding.

So, the ceremony was moved up a week. The wedding was held at the Saint Francis chapel in Saint Francis Hospital on Dec. 22 with friends and family watching.

“I knew it was going to be the last time we were going to be together in a love way, it just seemed like the strangest funeral I’ve ever been to,” David said.

Heather valiantly proclaimed her vows to David.

Bridesmaid Christina Karas captured the Heather’s pure, fleeting joy and defiance in the face of death.

“She’s getting to shout from the rooftops that she loves Dave and is able to say I’m his wife,” Karas said. “The last words she said were her vows,”

“We were losing her as we were all standing there, thinking, to hold onto this, because this was the last she had to give,” Karas said.

On Dec. 23, just 18 hours after the ceremony, the newlywed passed away. It was the same date where, only a year earlier, the couple got engaged under a streetlight.

“She’s my great love, and I’m going to lose her, but I’m not losing her forever,” David said.

Dec. 30 was supposed to be the happiest day of David and Heather’s life. Instead of preparing for a wedding at Plantsville Congregational Church, David attended his wife’s funeral at the church, at the same time they were set to be married.

David said he’s keeping a piece of his wife’s spirit.

“Heather said, ‘I want to keep fighting,’ so that’s the mantra I’m picking up. She was able to fight till the end, I’m going to fight until my end,” David said.