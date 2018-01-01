× While Much of U.S. Shivers, Blue Skies and Mild Temps Make SoCal Picture Perfect at Rose Parade

It was the kind of famously-mild Southern California winter day that would make any shivering East Coaster jealous.

The sky was a picture-perfect blue, the sun shone bright, and the flower-covered floats delighted with a kaleidoscope of color as tens of thousands of people rang in the new year at the 129th Rose Parade in Pasadena.

While revelers in New York City’s Times Square welcomed 2018 during the city’s second-coldest New Year’s Eve on record — a frigid 10 degrees — Rose Parade spectators were treated to relatively balmy temperatures in the mid-50s.

“We complain because we can, but we have the best weather,” said Riverside resident Maria Romo, who wore a stocking cap and a heavy coat as she stoked a fire in a barbecue grill after camping overnight on Colorado Boulevard. “This is why we live on the West Coast.”

