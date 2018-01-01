× Woman Sought After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Man Following Altercation in South L.A., Police Say

Police were searching for a woman after a man was stabbed to death in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day, according to LAPD.

The stabbing occurred in the 800 block of East 87th Place, in the Green Meadows neighborhood, around 7 p.m. Monday, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. James Linder said.

The man and the woman were in some type of a relationship, and an altercation proceeded the deadly stabbing, according to Linder.

Authorities have not released the man’s name, saying only that he was about 41 years old.

The woman, believed to be approximately 48, fled in her own vehicle; she remained at large Monday night, Linder said. A suspect or vehicle description was not immediately provided.

No additional information has been released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.