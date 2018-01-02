1 Found Dead After Motorhome Fire in Wilmington: LAFD

One person was found dead after flames were extinguished at a motorhome in Wilmington Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported about 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West E Street.

Responding firefighters found the motorhome parked and engulfed in flames along a curb in a business area of Wilmington.

The fire was quickly put out and the body was found. The age and gender of the person are unknown, the fire department said in an alert.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.