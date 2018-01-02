70-Year-Old San Bernardino Deputy Severely Injured in Traffic Collision Dispute; Driver Arrested

A driver has been arrested after a 70-year-old San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy sustained severe injuries during an altercation after a traffic collision, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 33-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, a statement from San Bernardino police said.

Officers said they responded to a collision on Kendall Drive and University Parkway in San Bernardino at around 10:50 a.m. The deputy was driving his vehicle, according to investigators.

He and the other driver stopped after the crash and made contact, according to the Police Department’s news release. The other motorist “struck” and severely injured the deputy, who was then taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

The other driver has been taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sheriff’s Employees Benefit Association issued a statement about the incident, calling the victim a “hard-working, dedicated professional, who loved his job as a deputy sheriff.”

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 909-388-4955.