At Least 36 Dead After Bus Falls Off Cliff in Peru

At least 36 people were killed and six injured when a bus fell down a cliff north of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Health.

Rescue workers were still trying to recover at least seven people under the rolled-over bus, the ministry said, without disclosing their conditions.

The accident occurred when a tractor-trailer collided with the bus, Peru transport chief Dino Escudero told Peru’s state television agency, Andina.

The back of the bus was hit by the truck, which caused the bus to fall off a cliff, Escudero said.

The preliminary investigation indicated that GPS showed both vehicles were going too fast, a tweet from the Ministry of Transportation and Communication said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, authorities said.

More than 100 firefighters were involved in rescue efforts at the crash scene, a fire official told Andina.

The crash occurred on the coastal road of Serpentin Pasamayo, Andina reported.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tweeted his solidarity with relatives of the victims of the crash and called it a “tragic accident.”

