Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Eminem to Headline Coachella 2018

Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem will headline Coachella over two weekends in April, organizers of the Indio festival announced Tuesday.

The Weeknd will take the main stage on April 13 and 20, Beyoncé will perform on April 14 and 21 and Eminem will appear on April 15 and 22.

The lineup also includes St. Vincent, HAIM, Migos, Fleet Foxes, Cardi B and more.

Tickets will go on sale online Friday at noon, according to the festival’s website. General admission tickets cost $429 while VIP passes are $999.

The full lineup and more information can be seen on the Coachella website.

33.720577 -116.215562