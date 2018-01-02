Dozens of Chickens Temporarily Shut Down 605 Freeway After Falling Off Truck in Norwalk 

The 605 Freeway was temporarily shut down in Norwalk Tuesday morning after dozens chickens apparently fell off a truck near the interchange with the 105 Freeway, the CHP reported.

The incident was reported about 6:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol information page, which read “live chickens in all lanes.”

The CHP originally reported that there were about 100 chickens on the roadway, but the official count is unknown.

Responding officers and animal control took to the roadway to rescue the chickens.

“Our count as of now looks like 17 chickens survived and were rescued, and two chickens unfortunately went to chicken heaven,” CHP officials tweeted.

Traffic advisory: I-605 S/B near I-105 is a little heavy right now because of these little guys. (Photos courtesy of motorcycle CHP Officer C. Lillie.) @CBSLA @NBCLA @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/kkO0dxAKlL — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018

One video tweeted by the CHP Santa Fe Springs office shows the chickens on the highway, and officials took the opportunity to show off their pun skills.

“Actual footage taken by motorcycle CHP Officer C.Lillie begs the question, ‘why DID the chickens cross the road?’ It’s an LA area freeway, so they crossed to not become ‘fast’ food of course!”

Later, the office tweeted more pictures saying, “We took these guys into custody without any trouble. They were too chicken to fight.”

The truck driver was apparently unaware that the chickens had fallen off, and kept driving.

Actual footage taken by motorcycle CHP Officer C.Lillie begs the question, “why DID the chickens cross the road?” It’s an LA area freeway, so they crossed to not become “fast” food of course! pic.twitter.com/9KTu3FEd4b — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018

We took these guys into custody without any trouble. They were too chicken to fight. pic.twitter.com/agQioGoC4a — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018