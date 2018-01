Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatrician and best-selling author Dr. Tanya Altmann joins us live with changes you can make in the New Year to improve your family's health. For more information on Dr. Tanya Altmann, her concierge practice Calabasas Peds, and her book What To Feed Your Baby, you can go to DrTanya.com.

Originally aired on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 on KTLA 5 Morning News.