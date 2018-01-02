L.A. County DA’s Office Considering Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Sex Crimes Cases

In a significant expansion into the criminal investigations of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said it was reviewing two sex crimes cases presented to prosecutors by Beverly Hills police detectives.

More than 80 women — some of them prominent actresses — have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misdeeds spanning four decades. This marks the first time prosecutors in Los Angeles County have taken up cases against him. They will ultimately decide whether to charge Weinstein with a crime.

Beverly Hills police detectives presented evidence from their investigations to the special district attorney’s office task force reviewing the evidence, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the office. Risling said the office would not detail the allegations made against Weinstein in those probes or say when the alleged incidents occurred.

Beverly Hills authorities said last month they had a dozen investigations ongoing into celebrities accused of sexual assault, battery or other related crimes, including one concerning Weinstein. Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elizabeth Albanese confirmed the delivery of the investigations to prosecutors but said the department won’t make the details public at this point.

