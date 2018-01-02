L.A. Officials to Discuss New Recreational Marijuana Regulations

Los Angeles officials planned to discuss on Tuesday afternoon new regulations regarding recreational marijuana.

The adult use and sales of recreational pot became legal in California on Jan. 1. Voters approved an initiative in November 2016 to allow people 21 and older to carry, transport and purchase up to 28.5 grams of marijuana for recreational use, expanding a law that legalized medical marijuana in the state more than two decades ago.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Cat Packer, the executive director of the city’s Department of Cannabis Regulation, were scheduled to speak at an afternoon news conference.