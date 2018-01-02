Man Killed in Fire at Senior Living Apartment Building in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 74-year-old man has died after being rescued from a Koreatown apartment building that caught fire in Koreatown late Monday night.

The fire was reported at the 16-story senior living apartment located in the 600 block of South Normandie Avenue just before 11 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said.

Arriving firefighters found no sign of fire from the outside of the building, but made their way to the third floor where they found “one unit that was well-involved in flames,” Scott said.

The flames were quickly extinguished and contained to just the single unit.

Firefighters found a man inside the unit and attempted life-saving procedures, but were unsuccessful, Scott said.

The victim, described only as a 74-year-old man, died at the scene.

The building was equipped with smoke alarms, Scott said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.