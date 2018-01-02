Officials Warn of Stingray Injuries in Huntington Beach After 73 People Stung in 1 Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntington Beach lifeguards are reminding beachgoers to do the “stingray shuffle” when entering the ocean, as more swimmers than usual have reported being stung in the past week.

Dragging one’s feet across the sandy sea bottom can send the creatures scurrying away.

Last week, the Marine Safety Department saw 300 stingray-related injuries, Lt. Eric Dieterman said Tuesday. On Friday alone, 73 such injuries were reported.

“We’ve had that number in the past,” he said. “It’s not uncommon, but it doesn’t happen every day.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.