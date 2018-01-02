Petition Drive to Repeal California Gas Tax Increase Temporarily Slows, But Organizers Say They Already Have Over 300,000 Signatures

Paid signature-gatherers for a ballot measure that would repeal gas tax increases may be hard to find on the streets of California this week.

Organizers say it’s not a money issue, adding that they needed to briefly halt paid signature gathering to catch up on collecting petitions from volunteers.

The petition drive has so far collected more than 327,800 verified signatures of the 587,407 signatures needed to qualify the measure for the November 2018 ballot, according to Dave Gilliard, the political strategist behind the drive.

“We knew it was popular but the incredible pace is even faster than we expected so we outran the capacity of our verification operation over the Christmas holiday and told our crew managers to slow down so we could catch up,” Gilliard said. “We will be back up to speed by the end of this week.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.