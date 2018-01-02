Recreational Marijuana Sales Bring Long Lines to West Hollywood Dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the first day of recreational marijuana sales in West Hollywood, the mood was celebratory and the line was long.

A crowd of about 80 people stood outside MedMen’s Santa Monica Boulevard location on Tuesday, willing to wait as long as 45 minutes for their chance to buy marijuana from a retail storefront without a prescription.

“I’m glad I got to experience the feeling, the moment” of purchasing marijuana from a store, as opposed to acquiring it “other ways,” said shopper Sandra Jimenez, a Connecticut resident visiting Los Angeles for the holidays.

Wearing shirts that read “It’s legal,” MedMen employees checked IDs at the door and stamped red marijuana plants onto customers’ hands. Guards kept the shop from getting too crowded, letting in only five customers at a time. Customers took selfies as they waited their turn.

