San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputy Dies After Being ‘Violently Attacked’ Following Minor Crash: Officials

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy who was “violently attacked” and severely injured after a traffic collision on New Year’s Eve has died, authorities said.

Deputy Lawrence “Larry” Falce, 70, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

Falce was driving his vehicle when he was involved in a minor crash on Kendall Drive and University Parkway in San Bernardino about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, investigators said. After the crash, both drivers stopped and made contact.

Then, for reasons unknown, the other driver hit the deputy, severely injuring him, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release. The Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association, of which Falce was a member, described the assault as “brutal” and said the deputy never regained consciousness after the attack.

Authorities later located the suspect and took him into custody, police said. His name has not yet been released.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA that Falce was taken off life support shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The department issued a statement a short time after, announcing the deputy’s death.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of one of their own tonight. Moments ago, Deputy Lawrence ‘Larry’ Falce succumbed to injuries he sustained from the violent attack on Sunday, December 31, 2017,” the statement read.

Falce, a beloved 36-year veteran of the department, is being remembered “as an honorable man,” and a “lifelong public servant who cared deeply about this profession,” officials said.

At 70, he was the oldest sworn member of the Sheriff’s Department, according to SEBA.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Department in 1981, Falce had served in the U.S. Army.

A procession from Loma Linda University Medical Center to the county coroner’s office is scheduled to start at 10 p.m., according to authorities.

An investigation into the incident that led to Falce’s death is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Detective J. Casto at 909-384-5747 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-388-4955.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips and Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

Sheriff’s Honor Guard, motors, and dozens of law enforcement members are here at Loma Linda Hospital to escort our fallen brother Deputy Larry Falce. pic.twitter.com/msU5WStpfE — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 3, 2018