San Diego Man Banned by Alaska Airlines Over Alleged Harassment of Flight Attendant Calls It ‘Reverse Discrimination’

San Diego man has been banned from flying on Alaska Airlines after an allegation that he harassed a flight attendant — an accusation he said is unfounded and is “reverse discrimination against men.”

Mike Timon, 53, said he is accused of touching the flight attendant’s buttocks while in first-class during an evening flight from Portland to San Diego on Dec. 26. Timon denies the claim, and said he touched the woman “politely” on her back — not her buttocks — to get her attention and order a drink.

Instead of a drink, Timon said he was accused of misbehavior and met by police at the end of the flight. Timon reached out to the San Diego Union-Tribune the following day.

“For me to be accused of this, and for me to be escorted off the plane by police? This is it. I’m blowing up… It’s unnecessary. It’s discrimination toward me,” Timon said.

