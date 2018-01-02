Dr. Jandial: Should Your Pharmacist Act Like Your Doctor?
-
Dr. Jandial: How Old Is Too Old to Be Your Doctor?
-
Improve Your Family’s Health in 2018
-
Dr. Jandial: First Video Game Designed as a Prescription
-
Dr. Jandial: Are Smart Phones Hijacking Our Brains?
-
Dr. Jandial: Scary Medicine for Halloween
-
-
Dr. Jandial: Blood Cancer Breakthrough
-
Dr. Jandial: Slashing Cancer Drug Prices to Save Africa
-
Dr. Jandial: Surgery Options to Treat Depression
-
Dr. Jandial: Level One Trauma Hospitals and Las Vegas Shooting Victims
-
Choosing the Perfect Pillow With ‘The Sleep Doctor’ Dr. Breus
-
-
Dean & Ayesha Sherzai, M.D./The Alzheimer’s Solution
-
Days After Being Mistakenly Declared Dead by Doctors in India, Baby Boy Passes Away
-
Arizona Man Gets Second Chance at Life After ‘Dying’ From Apparent Artery Blockage