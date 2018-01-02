Woman Killed in Possible Botched Robbery in Santa Ana ID’d by Friend as Ex-Singer

Posted 11:26 PM, January 2, 2018, by

A 76-year-old woman who was killed in a possible botched robbery in Santa Ana on New Year's Day was identified by a friend as a former R&B singer. Kareen Wynter reports from Santa Ana for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 2, 2018.