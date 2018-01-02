Xscape Giveaway

R & B queens Xscape are bringing their first ever headlining tour to Los Angeles. This award winning multi-platinum powerhouse is bringing along friends Monica and Tamar Braxton for the show that’s been selling out venues all over the country. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday January 3rd for your chance to win two tickets to see The Great Xscape Tour Sunday January 7th at the Microsoft Theater. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. From ‘Just Kickin It’ to ‘Who Do I Run To’, get ready for a night of incredible hits and loads of fun.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

