Driver of U-Haul Truck Leading Authorities on Pursuit in Southeast L.A. Area Loses Tire, Crashes

A driver of a U-Haul truck leading authorities on a pursuit in the Southeast L.A. area crashed into another truck at a large intersection after driving without a tire for several miles, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The crash occurred in the Montebello area just before noon, as the pursuit had been going for almost an hour.

Bell Gardens police officials initiated the pursuit before the California Highway Patrol took over and the driver led police to several cities in the South Los Angeles area, officials said.

About five police vehicles were pursuing the driver, who had gone on and off highways in the area before leading authorities on surface streets back to the Bell Gardens area.

The driver often became stuck in traffic, but continued to elude police.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed another person in the truck, who appeared to hand something to a person outside the truck at one point.

Luggage and other items appeared to be in the bed of the truck, aerial video showed.

The truck appeared to have a flat tire about 11:35 a.m., but continued to evade officers at a slower speed in the Commerce area.

The driver stopped in the Montebello area after the crash and the passenger appeared to be throwing items out of the truck as police waited with their guns out behind the truck.

