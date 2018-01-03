Fake Signs Welcoming ‘Felons, Illegals’ and Gangs to California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Removed From State Highways: Reports

At least two fake signs welcoming “felons, illegals and MS13” to California’s “sanctuary state” were removed from highways near the border with Nevada, according to news reports.

The signs also read “Democrats need the votes.”

The signs were made of paper and covered over existing metal signs along the 15 Freeway near Primm, west of the border, and the 40 Freeway in Needles also near the border, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The original signs listed emergency contact numbers and the fake signs posed a safety issue, a Caltrans spokesman told the newspaper.

Caltrans officials removed the signs and had received reports of three more, one near the Arizona-California border and two at the border with Oregon, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Those signs were not found, the newspaper reported.

The signs seem to be criticizing California becoming a so-called sanctuary state on Jan. 1 following legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

One Twitter user posted a photo of the prank sign and used the hashtag #MAGA, an acronym of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

State and local law enforcement agencies are not allowed to use their funds or personnel to investigate, detain or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes.

A similar sign popped up in Malibu in April.

Posted on a shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway, that sign read.

“OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

City officials deemed the sign a mean prank and it was taken down.