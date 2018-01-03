Family of 4 Found Dead in Arizona Cabin After ‘Significant Failure’ of Heating Unit: Sheriff

Four family members were found dead on New Year’s Day inside a cabin in Arizona after the heating system failed, authorities said Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Capitano, 32-year-old Megan Capitano, 4-year-old Lincoln Capitano and 3-year-old Kingsli Capitano of El Mirage, Arizona.

The “significant failure” in the heating system was “consistent with carbon monoxide overcoming the residence,” a statement from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. The unit was the only gas appliance in the cabin, according to investigators.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to declare the cause of the family’s death.

A friend called the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon after not hearing from the family, who was staying at a cabin in Flagstaff.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, the deputy said there was a strong odor of gas coming from the cabin.

Firefighters were called, and when they went inside the cabin, they found the bodies of the four family members.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people equip their homes with carbon monoxide detectors to protect themselves.