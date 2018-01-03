Ivanka Trump, Husband Agreed She’d Be the One to Run for President, Book Says

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, made a deal when they came to Washington to serve in the White House that the first daughter would become the first female president if the opportunity arose, according to a forthcoming book obtained by The Guardian.

The book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” by Michael Wolff, is based on over 200 interviews with the president and prominent figures inside and outside the administration. It includes tidbits about the Trump White House’s key players, including the deal between Trump’s elder daughter and her husband.

“Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president,” says a New York magazine story adapted from Wolff’s book, without disclosing the sourcing behind the anecdote. “The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

The book goes on to explain the feud between former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and the first daughter and her husband.

“Bannon, who had coined the term ‘Jarvanka’ that was now in ever greater use in the White House, was horrified when the couple’s deal was reported to him. ‘They didn’t say that?’ he said. ‘Stop. Oh, come on. They didn’t actually say that? Please don’t tell me that. Oh my God,’ ” the New York magazine article reads.

Bannon has long been vocal about his disdain for the couple, whom he worked alongside during his time in the White House. In an interview in Vanity Fair from December, he said, “The railhead of all bad decisions is the same railhead: Javanka.”

The president rebuked Bannon on Wednesday, pushing out a statement saying, “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Serving on her father’s campaign and then in the White House is the first time Ivanka Trump has waded into politics. Prior to joining the administration, she was a businesswoman running her own fashion brand and working for her father’s massive real estate business.

Ivanka’s mother and the President’s first wife, Ivana Trump, wrote about her daughter’s potential political future in her memoir, “Raising Trump.” In it, she said Ivanka could run for the Oval Office “maybe in fifteen years.”

“Who knows? One day, she might be the first female — and Jewish — POTUS,” Trump wrote of her daughter.

The White House vehemently denies the accounts in Wolff’s book. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders addressed the book during Wednesday’s news briefing.

“This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House. Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy,” Sanders said.