Man Who Allegedly Shot LAPD Officer in Leg Charged With Attempted Murder

A 27-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured a female LAPD officer has been charged with trying to kill that officer and her partner, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Ivan Castillo was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the Dec. 29 incident.

Police called the shooting an ambush and it occurred as the two officers were responding to a call in the Westlake district.

Officer Joy Park, who had recently graduated from the LAPD academy, was shot in the leg.

She is recovering at a hospital and has been visited by her fellow officers as well as L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Castillo was arrested a short time after the shooting.

Prosecutors requested that his bail be set at $4.03 million.

He faces life in prison if convicted as charged.