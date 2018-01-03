New Bill Seeks to Outlaw Sales of Gasoline-Powered Cars in California Starting in 2040

A new bill in the state Legislature would prohibit the sale of any gasoline-powered car in California after 2040.

The measure, AB 1745, from Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) would only allow zero-emission vehicles to be sold after Jan. 1, 2040. Ting said the bill is necessary to meet California’s pollution reduction goals.

“California has long led the nation in promoting environmental protection and public health through visionary policies and technological innovations,” Ting said in a statement. “It’s time that we clear the path for emissions-free transportation and take significant steps to achieve our ambitious emissions reduction goals.”

The state is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 1990 levels by 2030. Key to reaching that goal is limiting pollution from cars — nearly 5 million zero-emission cars will be needed on the roads by that time, Ting’s office said in a statement.

