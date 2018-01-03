Powerball Drawing Held as Jackpot Reaches $460 Million

Powerball players are eagerly checking their numbers Wednesday night, hoping they can cash in and become the next multi-millionaire after the drawing was held for the $460 million jackpot.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 2, 18, 27, 39, 42 and the Powerball number was 12.

It was not immediately known if any tickets matched all six numbers. In the event that there is no winner, the jackpot will roll over and the next drawing will be held Saturday night.

At $460 million, the massive prize was already among the largest in Powerball and U.S. lottery history, though it is nowhere close to the record $1.5 billion that was up for grabs in January two years ago.

But even if ticket holders don’t win the latest game, lottery players can still test their luck Friday when Mega Millions holds its next drawing. That jackpot will be worth an estimated $418 million.

With Mega Millions rising above $400 million, something that hasn’t happened since 2016, the two games are each above that figure for the first time in history, according to CNN.

The jackpots total approximately $878 million — one of the largest combined payouts ever.

Still, the odds of winning the two games are a long shot, to say the least. CNN estimated them at approximately 1 in 88 quadrillion, or a 0.0000000000000011 percent chance.