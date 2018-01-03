‘Swatting’ Suspect in Deadly Kansas Police Shooting to Appear in L.A. Court Wednesday

A Los Angeles man arrested on suspicion of making a 911 call to police in Wichita as part of a deadly “swatting” prank is expected to appear in a downtown court on Wednesday as authorities seek his extradition to Kansas.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said they plan to file a “fugitive from justice warrant.”

Tyler Raj Barriss, 25, was arrested last week in South L.A. on an arrest warrant issued by Sedgwick County, Kan., authorities said. The warrant is related to a hoax call to Wichita police in which someone claimed he had killed his father and was holding his mother and sibling at gunpoint.

The call prompted a SWAT team to surrounded a Wichita residence and shoot an innocent man who answered the door. Wichita authorities say the man was shot when he lowered his hands toward his waistband. Family members identified the dead man as 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

