Vincent DiPierro, RFK Assassination Witness

Vincent DiPierro witnessed the June 1968 shooting of presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. DiPierro was a USC student and a waiter at the Ambassador, and says he became a Kennedy confidant while the candidate campaigned in California. According to DiPierro, he advised Kennedy on student issues among other things.

DiPierro was walking behind Kennedy when the candidate was shot by assassin Sirhan Sirhan. DiPierro caught Kennedy in his arms as he fell.

During this podcast marking the 50th anniversary year of the assassination, Vincent DiPierro discusses the days leading up to the shooting and a detailed first-hand account of the event including the words spoken by Bobby Kennedy immediately after he was shot.

